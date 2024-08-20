Gamescom scraps Best Nintendo Game Award due to "too few submissions"

Gamescom has scrapped its Best Nintendo Game Award due to a lack of nominees.

Gamescom's award committee confirmed it had received "too few submissions" for the award category to go ahead this year.

This is the first time since the Gamescom awards were split into platform-specific categories back in 2011 that there will be no award for Best Nintendo Switch game.

"There were too few submissions for the Best Nintendo Switch category this year," Gamescom told TheGamer.

"The award committee, therefore, decided to cancel the category."

Last year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom swept the board, securing accolades for best audio, best gameplay, "most epic" game, and best nintendo game.

