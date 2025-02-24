Gamescom Asia and Thailand Game Show merge to form Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show

Gamescom Asia and Thailand Game Show have merged to form Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show.

Set to debut in October, the organizations stated the merger "unites the best of both worlds: a powerful global business and consumer platform and an electrifying fan-focused gaming experience."

Previously, and individually, Gamescom Asia attracted over 40,000 attendees from 78 countries and 177 exhibitors in 2024, whilst the Thailand Game Show recorded over 185,000 visitors and 50 exhibitors.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the region’s games industry. Gamescom Asia’s success has been built on a solid foundation in Singapore, where it has flourished since its inception in 2021, positioning Southeast Asia as a hub for gaming innovation," said Mathias Kuepper, MD and VP of Asia Pacific at Koelnmesse.

"By joining forces with Thailand Game Show, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities to connect global video game players with one of the world’s most vibrant and passionate gaming communities. With its rich culture and expanding gaming ecosystem, Bangkok is the ideal stage for this exciting next chapter."

"This historic collaboration presents tremendous opportunities for gamers and developers in Thailand, marking a significant leap forward for our gaming industry," added Pongsuk Hiranprueck, founder of Thailand Game Show.

"With strong governmental support and cooperation, we are solidifying Thailand's position as a premier gaming hub in the Asian region. We are grateful for Gamescom Asia recognising Thailand's potential, and together, we will write a new chapter in Thailand's gaming history that will elevate our industry to unprecedented heights. This partnership will build on what we have been doing for the past 18 years."

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show will take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand, from 16 to 19 October 2025. Attendees can expect a "multifaceted event" featuring a dedicated business area, expert-led industry gaming conference sessions, and an entertainment area showcasing the "latest AAA titles, indie games, esports tournaments, cosplay, exclusive showcases, and live experiences."

Gamescom Asia broke its attendance record last October, with 41,013 people going to the Singapore-based show last week. This represented a 20% increase in attendance, organiser Koelnmesse said, with 177 exhibitors joining the event this year, versus 136 in 2023.