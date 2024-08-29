Games Done Quick officially under new ownership

Ownership of speed running organisation Games Done Quick has been transferred to director of operations Matt Merkle, following founder Mike Uyama's decision to step away from the company last year.

Merkle is now the majority owner and managing director of GDQ, and will continue to work as the firm's director of operations.

He will lead a team consisting of director of technology Jason Deng and business director Ashley Farkas, who also have part ownership of the company.

“I want to thank Mike Uyama, not just for starting this wonderful company, but also for making the sacrifice of giving away his company to us,” said Merkle.

“I will continue to work as hard as I can to follow in his footsteps and ensure the success of GDQ for years to come.”

Uyama added: "Stepping down from Games Done Quick has given me time to rest, recover, and reflect on my accomplishments and where I am in life. I'm confident that the rest of the staff will guide GDQ toward a successful future. My time is done, and now it's time for others to take the helm."

GDQ will continue raising money for charities, and has collected more than $51.7 million so far through its annual speedrunning events.

The next event will be Awesome Games Done Quick, which will take place from January 5 to January 12 next year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.