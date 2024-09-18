Gamebeast raises $3.7 million in pre-seed funding

User-generated content tooling platform Gamebeast has raised $3.7 million in pre-seed funding.

Founded by CEO Zander Brumbaugh in 2023, Gamebeast provides tools for user-generated content platforms including Roblox and Fortnite.

The investment was led by J2 Ventures, with participation from A16Z Speedrun, The Mini Fund, and Spaceport CEO Le Zhang.

The funds raised will be used to launch Gamebeast on new platforms, enhance its AI-driven analytics and internal insights platform "for strategic game and data acquisitions".

Gamebeast's platform and tools are also being considered for use in defense applications in the US military, which this investment will also support.

"Gamebeast's success among Roblox developers is evident, and its tech platform hold huge potential for defense," said J2 Ventures general partner Christine Keung.

"[Its] gaming expertise is crucial for the Air Force and initiatives to leverage industry experts in creating and analysing advanced digital environments."