GAME reportedly ending sale of physical currency cards

UK specialist retailer GAME is reportedly ending the sale of in-store physical currency cards.

GamesIndustry.biz sister site Eurogamer reported today that whilst digitally fulfilled codes – that is, codes that are generated in-store and printed on a receipt – will remain on sale, all POSA (point of sale activated) cards are being withdrawn "within a matter of weeks".

The change will mean players will no longer be able to purchase top-up cards for digital stores and games such as Nintendo eShop, Roblox, or iTunes credit in store.

Eurogamer's source again attributes the change to parent company Frasers Group's till software system.

At the time of writing, there doesn't appear to be any POSA cards available on GAME's website, either.

GAME did not respond to Eurogamer's request for comment.

Last week, we reported that GAME will no longer take pre-orders in-store for upcoming games from August 1. However, online pre-orders will continue.