Game Informer's closure and the state of games media | Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now, with a video version due tomorrow.

This week's packed episode covers the key takeaways so far from the latest financials season, included expected declines at Nintendo and Electronic Arts (and why 2023 is such a tough comparison year to follow), as well as Activision Blizzard's ongoing boost to Microsoft's results.

We also discuss the Bungie layoffs and the latest US monthly spending figures, with Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree helping to offset the potential year-on-year decline.

Finally, and for our main topic, we talk about the closure of Game Informer and the many, many challenges the games media - and journalism in general - faces in today's market.

