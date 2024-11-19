Game District acquires majority stake in Gleam Games

Game District has acquired a majority stake in Gleam Games.

Game District says the stake in Gleam "reflects its commitment to expanding into key international markets and strengthening Türkiye's position as a regional innovation hub."

As a result of the stake, Gleam - a "fast-growing mobile gaming startup" in Türkiye - will see its CEO Eser Yoğurtcu assume the role of chief strategy officer at Game District.

"This acquisition is a major step toward our mission of becoming a global mobile gaming powerhouse. By joining forces with Gleam Games, we aim to lead on both innovation and creativity in our industry, leveraging our collective expertise to set new standards in gaming," said Saad Hameed, Game District's CEO.

"Gleam Games' technological edge in AI and data-driven game development would enrich us to offer more dynamic, immersive experiences for players."

Gleam Games said Türkiye has emerged as a vibrant gaming landscape, "capturing substantial investor interest and producing globally popular games" and has "grown remarkably" in recent years.