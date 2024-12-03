Game Developer publisher Informa merges with TechTarget

The publisher of B2B games industry website, Game Developer, Informa, has merged with TechTarget to form Informa TechTarget.

In a press release, the new company said it aspired to be "the leading B2B growth accelerator for the technology industry, delivering services that help companies move faster to market and faster to revenue."

This takes the company's combined headcount to over 2000 people, and a customer base of 7500 globally. It will offer "technology vendors powerful solutions built on the back of its unique B2B audiences, permissioned intent data, specialist insights and expertise."

"Following the definitive agreement between TechTarget and Informa earlier this year, we are delighted to combine our strengths as Informa TechTarget," said Gary Nugent, CEO Informa TechTarget.

"Our business serves an attractive, dynamic growth market, underpinned by increasing demand for B2B solutions built upon permission-based audiences and first-party data. Informa TechTarget has a unique set of assets, brands and talents that address the go-to-market challenges of today's B2B technology vendors across their product lifecycle, from R&D to ROI, helping to accelerate time to market and to revenue while delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

In a post to its readers, Game Developer's publisher Alissa McAloon said the website's "commitment to [readers] remains the same."