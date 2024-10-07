Future Run completes second funding round

Future Run has completed its second round of investment.

The Finnish studio - which is focused on real-time competitive play and intends to use the investment to further develop its title Riot Ball - did not disclose the funding amount, but did confirm the round was once again led by Supercell.

This marks the second successive year in which Future Run has secured backing from Supercell.

Future Run says this funding will allow it to "grow the team" and "dedicate its efforts to crafting the core gameplay experience" of its current project.

"This new round of funding allows us to scale our team where needed while keeping our development process lean and agile," said CEO Riku Rakkola.

"We're incredibly grateful for the support from Supercell and look forward to continuing to work with their amazing investment team."

Supercell appointed Gerard Griffin as its new CFO back in August.