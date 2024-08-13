FRVR closes $12.7m funding round to "further develop AI-powered game creation"

FRVR has closed a $12.7 million funding round, led by Iberis Capital, in partnership with Indico Capital Partners and Lince Capital.

The company said the "significant investment is a testament to the confidence that FRVR's new and existing investors have in the company's vision and execution."

The funding will enable the company to "further develop its AI-powered game creation platform" which the firm says "has the potential to disrupt the status quo and provide a new level of speed creation and distribution for developers and non-developers."

"We're thrilled to have secured this funding," said Brian Meidell, Co-Founder of FRVR. "We've spent the last few years solving mass distribution of games across a myriad of channels.

"We are now working on making our platform the best possible place to create and distribute games and interact with your players. Our new AI first game development engine, Forge, helps developers create faster than ever and non-developers to create and distribute games across multiple channels, including mobile, PC, and web.

"Our platform is designed to simplify the game creation and distribution process, making games development accessible to everyone."