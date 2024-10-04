FromSoftware to increase average basic salary pay by around 11.8%

FromSoftware has announced that starting in April 2025, employees will receive an average basic salary pay increase of approximately 11.8%.

The Japanese developer also plans to increase the starting salary for new graduates from ¥260,000 ($1,775) to ¥300,000 ($2,050).

"We are working towards stable income and a rewarding work environment where our employees can apply themselves to development," the firm said. "The increase and base starting salaries is one implementation of this policy."

In 2022, GamesIndustry.biz reported that roles advertised at FromSoftware started from ¥220,000 ($1,500) per month.