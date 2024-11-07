FromSoftware parent Kadokawa expands into console and PC publishing

FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa Corporation, is "developing a structure" to "expand the scope" of in-house publishing for console and PC games.

In its latest financial report, the company also said it hopes to "maximise the lifetime value" of games like Elden Ring with DLC and "repeat" sales.

It's unclear if this drive will result in new first-party studios or acquisitions, but the fiscal report did touch on February's acquisition of Octopath Traveler developer Acquire Corp, which, like FromSoftware, will "focus on console tiles."

The company also intimated it sought to bolster its mobile portfolio, saying, "for mobile games, we are pursuing new development studios to increase the number of titles and improve quality."

The company said the development pipeline "is being expanded" to achieve this medium- to long-term growth.

FromSoftware recently announced that starting in April 2025, employees will receive an average basic salary pay increase of approximately 11.8%.