French union urges Don't Nod workers to strike over layoffs and "reorganisation plan"

The French union that represents employees at Don't Nod is calling for workers to strike in response to a "reorganisation" plan that puts up to 69 jobs at risk.

The reorganisation was announced yesterday alongside the company's latest financial results with the move described as "extremely necessary" to stabilise and protect itself in an increasingly competitive industry.

However, in a statement on its website, Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV) accused Don't Nod management of hiding behind "the economic situation" and "the very competitive market," forcing staff to pay for their leaders' mistakes.

"The Don't Nod union section, and the STJV as a whole, cannot tolerate that the responsibility for the company's failures be placed on its employees," the union said. "We call on all Dont Nod workers to mobilise now to safeguard their jobs and working conditions."

While there are no specific plans mentions, STJV said it believes a "large-scale social movement" is necessary, similar to the strike currently taking place at Ubisoft over the publisher's return to office mandate.

STJV further added that both the union and Don't Nod workers have been warning management about the company's situation for months. For example, in February the union expressed concerns that the studio was taking on more projects than it could handle, to the detriment of its workforce.

The organisation also pointed to Don'd Nod's decision to pause two projects and closing the Jusant production line as further warning signs.