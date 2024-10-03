French publisher RIVRS raises €4m to "professionalise and industrialise" UGC

French publisher RIVRS has raised €4m to "professionalise and industrialise" user generated content (UGC).

The company says that with "strengths [that] lie in its ability to design games for multiple platforms" like Minecraft, Roblox, and Fortnite, it aims to "become the world leader in UGC video game creation."

The seed financing round, led by Pléiade Venture, will enable the firm to "consolidate its European leadership" and begin its international expansion, "enriching its games catalog and opening up to new platforms."

The team also hopes this will strengthen its development capabilities and enable it to expand into new platforms.

RIVRS was founded in 2021 in Rennes, France, by Romain Hubert and Loïc Deffains. It has already developed ten games, reaching revenues of "nearly €500K for a single title".

"Our proven business model and our ability to create quality games at a rapid pace put us in pole position to capture a significant share of the global UGC video game market," said Hubert.

"This round of financing marks a key milestone in our history, and enables us to realize our ambition of becoming the world leader in UGC video games in the coming years."