French publisher Red Art Games player data exposed in "cyberattack"

French publisher Red Art Games has "suffered a cyberattack."

In an email to customers, Red Art Games said customers' data had been compromised during the attack, including first and last names, birthdates, email addresses, shipping addresses, order details, and phone numbers.

However, the studio was quick to assure players that "your bank information is safe and hasn't been impacted by this cyberattack."

"For security purposes, we highly advise our customers to change the password that was used for their Red Art Games account once the website comes back up, as well as any similar passwords in use for other accounts," the team explained.

"Be very vigilant if someone pretending to be Red Art Games contacts you in the next few days, especially if they request money, bank details, or private information."

In response, the studio has closed down its website in order to "keep its customers safe", apologised, and promised to "share any relevant information in the days to come."

Red Art did not name the group responsible for the security breach.

Red Art Games portfolio includes Have A Nice Death, Lost Ruins, and Promenade.