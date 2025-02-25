Free-to-play RPG Dauntless to be shut down in May 2025

Phoenix Labs has announced its free-to-play RPG Dauntless will be going offline on May 29, 2025. It will no longer receive additional content or updates beyond this date.

The studio shared the news in a post to social media, and provided an expanded statement on its Discord server (via GamesRadar).

"This was not an easy decision, and we want to express our gratitude to our players, partners, and the talented developers who brought Dauntless to life," the company said. "To our community, your passion, creativity, and dedication made Dauntless more than just a game – it became a shared world and place where friendships were forged.

"We know there were times we didn't get it right, but we always strived to give you the best experience we could. We are thankful for your feedback, patience, and support over the years."

Dauntless released in September 2019, and was made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021.

The shutdown of Dauntless follows a recent round of layoffs at Phoenix Labs, which saw the "majority" of its staff let go.

The studio said at the time that the future of Dauntless and farming life sim Fae Farm remained uncertain, and that it would share "more details in the coming weeks."

Layoffs first began at Phoenix Labs in 2023, when 9% of its workforce was made redundant in May followed by 34 workers being let go in December across its publishing, HR, IT, and shared services.

In May 2024, 140 employees were reportedly dismissed after the studio was acquired by blockchain platform Forte over a year ago.