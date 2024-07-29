Free guide to redundancies and how to avoid them for participants of GI's Salary Benchmarking project

UK games companies taking part in the GamesIndustry.biz salary benchmarking project, can receive a free redundancy guide from Brightmine.

The guide will cover alternative options to layoffs and how to support 'survivors' of job. Companies just need to sign-up and submit their data to receive the digital guide.

The salary benchmarking project is for UK games companies to understand whether they're paying their teams correctly. It's run between GamesIndustry.biz and HR and reward specialists Brightmine, which runs these projects for other major industry.

The project began last year as a pilot programme, with the 2023 data featuring more than 3,000 employee salaries.

Games companies have just two weeks to submit salary information for 2024. They will then receive a free basic report, with more detailed benchmarking reports (and system access) available for a fee. Some of the data will also be shared at September's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit.

All data is confidential and anonymised, so nothing can be traced to your company or any individual.

You can register your interest here.

If you have any questions about data participation or are interested in connecting, you can email Rachel.Sunderland@brightmine.com or Jennie.jakubowski@brightmine.com