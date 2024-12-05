Fortnite UGC studio Creators Corp receives $2m investment

Fortnite user-generated content developer Creators Corp has received a $2 million investment from new venture fund Lumina.

As reported by GamesBeat, Creators Corp will use the funding to expand its development portfolio, partner with more influencers, and support community engagement.

Founded in 2023 by CEO Anne-Margot Rodde, Creators Corp has developed 15 titles, including Steph Curry Run the Ring, US Open Tennis Storm, and Dude Perfect Dodgeball.

"UGC games are the next wave of entertainment, and Creators Corp is leading the movement," said Lumina founder Thomas Benski. "Margot has demonstrated a true talent for understanding both the creator economy and the UGC space, identifying key growth opportunities."

Rodde added: "Thomas and his team understand the inherent synergies between entertainment and gaming and our vision for the studio's future aligns perfectly.

"The investment from Lumina will unlock new opportunities to build upon our portfolio of fan-driven games in Unreal Editor for Fortnite and lay the groundwork for user-generated games on new platforms in the future."