Fortnite reclaims top spot on revenue and engagement charts for December 2024 | Newzoo Charts

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made the MAU Top 20 charts with boost from Day One release on Xbox Game Pass

Image credit: Epic Games
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Fortnite reclaimed the top spot on Newzoo's overall revenue and engagement charts for December.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6 was pushed down to No.3 on the revenue charts and No.4 for monthly active users.

Focusing on the revenue charts, Path of Exile 3 came in at No.5 during its launch month followed by fellow newcomer Marvel Rivals at No.6.

A trio of RPGs returned to the Top 20 following holiday discounts, with Hogwarts Legacy at No.13, Cyberpunk 2077 at No.17, and Baldur's Gate 3 at No.19.

On the individual platform charts, Indiana Jones and Great Circle launched at No.10 PC and No.13 on Xbox. Gran Turismo 7 rose from No.39 to No.14 on PlayStation following its 25th anniversary celebrations.

As for player engagement, Marvel Rivals settled in third place after displacing other popular live-service titles. Overwatch 2 saw the biggest drop in terms of MAU, falling from No.9 to No.12.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle settled at No.17 despite not being available on PlayStation. Newzoo attributed this boost in engagement to the game being a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for December 2024, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title
1 2 Fortnite
2 3 EA Sports FC 25
3 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6
4 4 NBA 2K25
5 N/A Path of Exile 2
6 N/A Marvel Rivals
7 7 League of Legends
8 16 Grand Theft Auto 5
9 6 The Sims 4
10 15 EA Sports College Football 25
11 11 EA Sports Madden NFL 25
12 12 Minecraft
13 21 Hogwarts Legacy
14 25 Roblox
15 8 Valorant
16 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree
17 27 Cyberpunk 2077
18 13 World of Warcraft
19 23 Baldur's Gate 3
20 18 Counter-Strike 2 & Go

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for December 2024, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title
1 1 Fortnite
2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
3 N/A Marvel Rivals
4 5 Grand Theft Auto 5
5 3 Minecraft
6 4 Roblox
7 6 Rocket League
8 7 EA Sports FC 25
9 8 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
10 10 EA Sports College Football 25
11 11 EA Sports FC 24
12 9 Overwatch 1 & 2
13 12 Counter-Strike 2 & Go
14 15 NBA 2K25
15 13 The Sims 4
16 14 Apex Legends
17 N/A Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
18 20 Valorant
19 13 Red Dead Redemption 2
20 19 Fall Guys

Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
