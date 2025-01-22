Fortnite reclaims top spot on revenue and engagement charts for December 2024 | Newzoo Charts
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made the MAU Top 20 charts with boost from Day One release on Xbox Game Pass
Fortnite reclaimed the top spot on Newzoo's overall revenue and engagement charts for December.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6 was pushed down to No.3 on the revenue charts and No.4 for monthly active users.
Focusing on the revenue charts, Path of Exile 3 came in at No.5 during its launch month followed by fellow newcomer Marvel Rivals at No.6.
A trio of RPGs returned to the Top 20 following holiday discounts, with Hogwarts Legacy at No.13, Cyberpunk 2077 at No.17, and Baldur's Gate 3 at No.19.
On the individual platform charts, Indiana Jones and Great Circle launched at No.10 PC and No.13 on Xbox. Gran Turismo 7 rose from No.39 to No.14 on PlayStation following its 25th anniversary celebrations.
As for player engagement, Marvel Rivals settled in third place after displacing other popular live-service titles. Overwatch 2 saw the biggest drop in terms of MAU, falling from No.9 to No.12.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle settled at No.17 despite not being available on PlayStation. Newzoo attributed this boost in engagement to the game being a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass.
Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for December 2024, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|2
|Fortnite
|2
|3
|EA Sports FC 25
|3
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6
|4
|4
|NBA 2K25
|5
|N/A
|Path of Exile 2
|6
|N/A
|Marvel Rivals
|7
|7
|League of Legends
|8
|16
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|9
|6
|The Sims 4
|10
|15
|EA Sports College Football 25
|11
|11
|EA Sports Madden NFL 25
|12
|12
|Minecraft
|13
|21
|Hogwarts Legacy
|14
|25
|Roblox
|15
|8
|Valorant
|16
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|17
|27
|Cyberpunk 2077
|18
|13
|World of Warcraft
|19
|23
|Baldur's Gate 3
|20
|18
|Counter-Strike 2 & Go
And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for December 2024, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|3
|N/A
|Marvel Rivals
|4
|5
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|5
|3
|Minecraft
|6
|4
|Roblox
|7
|6
|Rocket League
|8
|7
|EA Sports FC 25
|9
|8
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
|10
|10
|EA Sports College Football 25
|11
|11
|EA Sports FC 24
|12
|9
|Overwatch 1 & 2
|13
|12
|Counter-Strike 2 & Go
|14
|15
|NBA 2K25
|15
|13
|The Sims 4
|16
|14
|Apex Legends
|17
|N/A
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|18
|20
|Valorant
|19
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|20
|19
|Fall Guys