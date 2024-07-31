Former Unity and Scopely developers form Outer Haven Games
Founders Austin Ashcraft, Stephen Fong, and Chuck Beaver are already working on their first title, RPG Techno Infierno
Former Unity and Scopely developers have banded together to form Outer Haven Games.
The team – which is based in California, USA, and consists of founders Austin Ashcraft, Stephen Fong, and Chuck Beaver, who lead on product, business, and creative, respectively – is already working on an "anime-inspired RPG" called Techno Infierno.
The team is rounded out by Kevin Cullen and Eric Ackerman, who both join Beaver in the creative team.
"Welcome to Outer Haven Games, a mad raving of creativity wrapped in a game company," the official website says.
"The muse owns us, and we obey. Our perfect day is one lost to making art, crying over a passage, maybe factoring a database. We make culture. We make mystery, intrigue, and holy sh*t moments. And that’s what people pay us for. Join us in our full technicolour fury future, where we swing for the rafters and never miss."