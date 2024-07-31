Former Unity and Scopely developers form Outer Haven Games

Former Unity and Scopely developers have banded together to form Outer Haven Games.

The team – which is based in California, USA, and consists of founders Austin Ashcraft, Stephen Fong, and Chuck Beaver, who lead on product, business, and creative, respectively – is already working on an "anime-inspired RPG" called Techno Infierno.

The team is rounded out by Kevin Cullen and Eric Ackerman, who both join Beaver in the creative team.

"Welcome to Outer Haven Games, a mad raving of creativity wrapped in a game company," the official website says.

"The muse owns us, and we obey. Our perfect day is one lost to making art, crying over a passage, maybe factoring a database. We make culture. We make mystery, intrigue, and holy sh*t moments. And that’s what people pay us for. Join us in our full technicolour fury future, where we swing for the rafters and never miss."