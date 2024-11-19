Former Quantic Dream writer forms new studio Republic Games

Former Quantic Dream lead writer Adam Williams has debuted a new studio with the backing of Krafton.

Led by Williams, Republic Games has received an undisclosed investment from the South Korean publisher.

The studio is described as a "small but very experienced international group of developers" working on an untitled RPG.

"We founded Republic Games to make entertaining and meaningful experiences," said Williams. "We're only focused on giving players what they actually want: great gameplay, great story, inspiring characters, and a fantasy experience they will remember."

Krafton investment director Mike Hong added: "Republic Games is committed to finding the next level of interactive storytelling. They're all about great story, player freedom, meaningful choices, and letting players pursue their own fantasy."

Williams left Quantic Dream earlier this year, where he wrote Detroit: Becoming Human and the upcoming Star Wars: Eclipse.