Former Pixelberry devs band together to form Candlelight Games

Three former Pixelberry devs have banded together to form Candlelight Games, a new studio dedicated to "heartfelt, character-centric narrative games".

Co-founders Andrew Shvarts, Megan Schwarz, and Royal McGraw say they've "put together a dream team of Pixelberry alums who are dedicated to making games that surprise and delight".

"I’m beyond thrilled to announce the official debut of Candlelight Games, a brand new narrative game studio led by a team of absolutely incredible former Pixelberry employees," wrote co-founder and head of design, Shvarts, on LinkedIn.

"At Candlelight Games, our mission is to deliver heartfelt, character-centric narrative games with meaningful choices that truly resonate with players. We believe in the power of storytelling and are committed to creating immersive experiences that stay with you long after the credits roll."

Shvarts adds that the team is already "hard at work on our first game".

Series Entertainment acquired story-driven, episodic mobile game studio Pixelberry earlier this month.

Series Entertainment – itself a game development company that "pioneer[s] the use of generative AI to transform imaginative ideas into unforgettable gaming experiences" – says the acquisition "signifies Series' strategy to build out its studio system.