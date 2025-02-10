Former Mojang and Coffee Stain staff form new indie publisher Three Friends

Former Mojang and Coffee Stain staff have banded together to form Three Friends.

Co-founded by Albert Säfström, Daniel Kaplan, Sebastian Badylak, and Johan Hermeren, Three Friends is a new indie publishing label adhering to three mantras: 'Get in Early, Build it Right', 'Pick the Right Battles', and Guidance, Not Control'. It hopes to support indie projects in the Nordics.

"There's no secret trick to making a great game - it's not about one big idea, but about addressing thousands of small questions along the way," said Säfström.

"The right choices at the right time add up, shaping the final experience. We work closely with developers to create an environment where ideas can mature without drifting off course, helping teams focus their efforts and make the most of their time and resources."

"Some of the best indie games - like Valheim and Deep Rock Galactic - took the time to refine their core gameplay before scaling up," Kaplan added. "That's why we partner with developers early, helping them figure out what makes their game special so they can double down on what works."

Three Friends expects to reveal its partner developers and games later this year.