Skip to main content

Former IO Interactive and Plarium devs form Chamo Games

Chamo was formed in late 2023 by Zoher Toutanji and Roberto Schiavulli

Chamo Games logo
Image credit: Chamo Games
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Former Raid: Shadow Legends and Hitman developers have banded together to form Chamo Games.

Chamo was founded in September 2023 by former IO Interactive COO Zoher Toutanji and Plarium's ex-creative director, Roberto Schiavulli.

Though based in Malmö, Sweden, the team – which already employs 25 developers – works remotely and includes talent from Riot Games, CD Projekt Red, and Ubisoft. It is currently working on a "non-lethal FPS" for which it intends to hold monthly playtests.

Although the studio has not divulged its funding details, the project has been backed by Lakestar, Sisu Game Ventures, and Griffin Gaming Partners.

“Chamo Games is more than a studio; it’s a community dedicated to crafting innovative gameplay experiences," Toutanji told VentureBeat.

"We’re eager to share our upcoming project that pushes the boundaries of gaming genres."

“We believe in making games that prioritise player enjoyment and team well-being. Our diverse team is united in our vision to elevate PC and console gaming to new heights," added Schiavulli.

"Our first project is an unconventional game of skills, but it is also super fun."

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Development IO Interactive Plarium