Former Edge veterans launch new games publication On

Two former members of Edge magazine have launched a new video games publication focused on premium long-form journalism, named On.

The project was led by creative director Andrew P. Hind, who spent 20 years as art editor for Edge, with Nathan Brown (who served as editor for the acclaimed UK magazine) overseeing On as editor-in-chief.

The first volume launches in the UK today via Hind's new company Hybrid Publications, with plans to make it available internationally in the near future.

Each issue will feature a selection of long-form articles from well-known writers, with Volume One's roster including Brown's fellow ex-Edge editors Jen Simpkins and Margaret Robinson, The Guardian's Keith Stuart and Keza MacDonald, former Eurogamer writer Christian Donlan, and Wired's Yussef Cole.

The launch of On follows the closure of two prominent magazines in recent months, starting with the 33-year-old Game Informer in August and followed by Official PlayStation Magazine successor Play earlier this month.

We recently discussed the challenges facing video games media, and journalism in general, on The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast.