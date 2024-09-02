Former devs from Until Dawn remake studio Ballistic Moon say they've been laid off

Until Dawn Remake developer, Ballistic Moon, has laid off at least 11 staff, although the official number of developers affected has not been divulged.

Whilst its latest game, Until Dawn Remake, won't be released until October 4, almost a dozen former Ballistic Moon employees have now announced their redundancies via their LinkedIn profiles.

The British studio has yet to formally acknowledge any layoffs.

"Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a junior game designer at Ballistic Moon," said Cassy Cornish on LinkedIn.

Technical designer Harry Williams added: "After two ex[c]iting years working on the wonderful Until Dawn 2024 at Ballistic Moon, I am unfortunately being made redundant as a technical designer."

Ballistic Moon has yet to respond to GameIndustry.biz's request for comment but did state a statement would be issued on its social media channels "shortly."

Last week, we reported that Keywords subsidiary Lively is facing a small number of layoffs as the latter streamlines its business.