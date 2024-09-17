Former Capcom, Ubisoft, WayForward, and Riot devs form Pahdo Labs

Developers with experience at Capcom, Ubisoft, WayForward, and Riot Games have teamed up to form Pahdo Labs.

The team says it's building a game that "is a fulfilling hobby players can pursue for 10,000 hours, deeply satisfy players' cravings to achieve mastery, [and] allows players to make long-lasting impact in a shared world."

According to GamesRadar+, its first project, co-op roguelike action RPG Starlight Re:Volver, is set to debut on Steam via early access next year.

Pahdo says it seeks to embody an ownership culture, grow through self-reflection, invest in long-term excellence, and rely on "data-informed intuition."

"We're on a mission to cultivate a virtual world built by players: an online place where people can have a meaningful role in something bigger than themselves, own and share the products of their ingenuity, and foster a sense of belonging for others," the team explains on its website.