Former Capcom, Ubisoft, WayForward, and Riot devs form Pahdo Labs

First project, co-op roguelike action RPG Starlight Re:Volver, is set to debut next year

We're Phado Labs
Developers with experience at Capcom, Ubisoft, WayForward, and Riot Games have teamed up to form Pahdo Labs.

The team says it's building a game that "is a fulfilling hobby players can pursue for 10,000 hours, deeply satisfy players' cravings to achieve mastery, [and] allows players to make long-lasting impact in a shared world."

According to GamesRadar+, its first project, co-op roguelike action RPG Starlight Re:Volver, is set to debut on Steam via early access next year.

Pahdo says it seeks to embody an ownership culture, grow through self-reflection, invest in long-term excellence, and rely on "data-informed intuition."

"We're on a mission to cultivate a virtual world built by players: an online place where people can have a meaningful role in something bigger than themselves, own and share the products of their ingenuity, and foster a sense of belonging for others," the team explains on its website.

