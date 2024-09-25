Former Bandai Namco president Shukuo Ishikawa dies aged 69

Former Bandai Namco president Shukuo Ishikawa has died, aged 69.

In a statement, as reported by Oricon News, Bandai Namco said it chose not to disseminate news of his death on September 9 until after his funeral.

"We regret to inform you that former president of Bandai Namco Holdings and former president of Bandai Namco Entertainment, Shukuo Ishikawa, passed away on September 9th, 2024, at the age of 69. We are deeply grateful for the support and kindness shown to him during his lifetime.

"The wake and funeral were held privately with close relatives, and we waited until after the memorial service to share the news of his passing. Due to the family's wishes, we kindly decline any floral tributes, offerings, condolences, or visits. We sincerely appreciate your understanding."

Ishikawa joined Namco in 1978, and worked on several notable games, including Gator Panic, Soul Calibur, Xenosaga, and the Tales games.

When Bandai and Namco merged in the mid-2000s, Ishikawa headed up the games division, and later adopted the role of president, and then chairperson in 2018. He stood down from the company just a year later.

The company said it would honour Ishikawa in a memorial service at a later date.