Skip to main content

Former Assassin's Creed director to lead FunPlus' new Portuguese studio, Studio Ellipsis

FunPlus says Lisbon has "potential as a creative hub" and expects to create more than 50 jobs

Studio Ellipsis logo
Image credit: Studio Ellipsis
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

FunPlus has launched a new studio in Lisbon, Portugal – Studio Ellipsis.

Led by former Assassin's Creed director Alexandre Amancio, Studio Ellipsis will "create rich, new IP and develop transmedia entertainment experiences beyond games, such as comics, TV shows, films, and more."

Studio Ellipsis will work on FunPlus' IPs "in new ways", "through a combination of cross-platform game development and transmedia storytelling."

"We are witnessing a transformation in how audiences engage with entertainment. Fans are no longer passive consumers; they are explorers, seeking immersive experiences across a wide range of platforms," Amancio said.

"Studio Ellipsis is our response to this shift, creating new opportunities for fans to navigate deeper into the worlds they love, while also crafting original IPs that inspire and captivate, empowering them to become part of the journey."

FunPlus said it selected Lisbon for the home of Studio Ellipsis "due to its burgeoning potential as a creative and technological hub." It expects to create more than 50 jobs over the next three years.

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Development Funplus Portugal Publishing