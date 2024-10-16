Former Assassin's Creed director to lead FunPlus' new Portuguese studio, Studio Ellipsis

FunPlus has launched a new studio in Lisbon, Portugal – Studio Ellipsis.

Led by former Assassin's Creed director Alexandre Amancio, Studio Ellipsis will "create rich, new IP and develop transmedia entertainment experiences beyond games, such as comics, TV shows, films, and more."

Studio Ellipsis will work on FunPlus' IPs "in new ways", "through a combination of cross-platform game development and transmedia storytelling."

"We are witnessing a transformation in how audiences engage with entertainment. Fans are no longer passive consumers; they are explorers, seeking immersive experiences across a wide range of platforms," Amancio said.

"Studio Ellipsis is our response to this shift, creating new opportunities for fans to navigate deeper into the worlds they love, while also crafting original IPs that inspire and captivate, empowering them to become part of the journey."

FunPlus said it selected Lisbon for the home of Studio Ellipsis "due to its burgeoning potential as a creative and technological hub." It expects to create more than 50 jobs over the next three years.