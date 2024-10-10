Football Manager 25 delayed once again, this time to March 2025

Sports Interactive has further delayed Football Manager 25, this time to March 2025.

For comparison, FM24 released globally on November 6, 2023.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, developer Sports Interactive said the decision to delay the football sim - which had been slated for November 26 - was "tough."

"After careful consideration, Sports Interactive have made the tough decision to further delay the release of Football Manager 25. Following discussions with Sega, our licensors and partners, we have agreed the best course of action is to delay the launch until March 2025," the studio said.

"In our last development update in September, we explained that we needed to push FM25's original release back to give ourselves more time to deliver the best possible experience for this first instalment in a new era of Football Manager," the statement continued. "This additional time has not been sufficient to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards."

Specific platform release details will follow, SI added. It did not, however, expand on if, or how, the delay may impact the subsequent development and release of FM26.

Sports Interactive went on to say it had been a "difficult development cycle for the studio" and with "many things moving slower than [it] had predicted," timelines were "already tight," and it was "simply rushing too much" as it attempted to make the "biggest technical and visual advancement for the series in generation" by switching to Unity.

It's a big blow to SI, which was releasing Football Manager 2025 on the back of a record-breaking 2024.