Focus Entertainment CEO steps down after four months

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Focus Entertainment announced last week that CEO Sean Brennan has stepped from his role.

He took on the job back in January; succeeding him in the position is chairman Fabrice Larue.

"I have been pleased to support Focus in its development and in the pursuit of its strategy to move up the value chain," said Brennan.

"I would like to thank the board for the confidence they have placed in me, and I am confident that the Focus teams will successfully continue the transformation of this growing group."

In the announcement, the firm's board said it will join the duties of chairman of the board and CEO.

The news comes a month after the games firm acquired publisher Dovetail Games.