If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Focus Entertainment CEO steps down after four months

Fabrice Larue will succeed Sean Brennan as the firm's new chief executive officer

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Focus Entertainment announced last week that CEO Sean Brennan has stepped from his role.

He took on the job back in January; succeeding him in the position is chairman Fabrice Larue.

"I have been pleased to support Focus in its development and in the pursuit of its strategy to move up the value chain," said Brennan.

"I would like to thank the board for the confidence they have placed in me, and I am confident that the Focus teams will successfully continue the transformation of this growing group."

In the announcement, the firm's board said it will join the duties of chairman of the board and CEO.

The news comes a month after the games firm acquired publisher Dovetail Games.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.