Flashbulb Games makes cuts as unannounced project cancelled

Flashbulb Games has laid off seven of its staff.

The Danish studio said it was a "tough decision" but although it was forced to shut down development on an unannounced project, all but seven employees were redeployed to its vehicle-building game, Trailmakers.

"While this was a tough decision, the majority of the team previously working on that project has been reassigned to Trailmakers, our flagship game," said studio CEO Christopher Håkonsson, as reported by Game Developer.

"We see great potential in Trailmakers and are excited to accelerate its development and deliver even more for our players and community."

Flashbulb was established in 2016 by alumni from Rare, CCP, and IO.

Last week, almost 100 developers were laid off from Warner Games Montreal. Collectively, across 2024, over 14,600 jobs have been cut.