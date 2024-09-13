Flappy Bird returns after a decade as fan group acquires trademark

Mobile hit Flappy Bird is set to return a decade after being taken offline.

As reported by IGN, The Flappy Bird Foundation Group – an organisation of "passionate fans" – announced it had acquired the Flappy Bird trademark from US company Gametech Holdings, which itself secured the trademark from the game's creator Dong Nguyen.

The group has also obtained the rights for Piou Piou vs. Cactus, which reportedly inspired the original Flappy Bird.

Flappy Bird is set to launch on web browsers by the end of October, while an iOS and Android release is planned for 2025 with new characters and game modes.

"We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come," said Flappy Bird Foundation Group chief creative Michael Roberts.

Flappy Bird launched in 2013 but was taken down a year later by Nguyen after the game went viral and the attention became too much for him. The game could still be played for those who downloaded it before it was removed from app stores.