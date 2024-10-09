First-party Roblox studio Talewind confirms "significant" job cuts following "period of restructure"

Talewind has confirmed "a period of restructure" that will see "a significant number of" its team impacted.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, the studio said the decision was made "with a heavy heart" and invited recruiters to contact COO Georgina Allender-Manners in order to support the team in finding new opportunities.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce that Talewind is undergoing a period of restructure, which unfortunately means a significant number of our team are going to be impacted.

"Our team are incredibly talented, passionate and versatile and will make an invaluable addition to any future studio they join," the statement concluded.

It's not known how many roles have been cut, but the British studio – which creates first-party and branded Roblox games – says it employs 11-50 people on LinkedIn.

In a separate message posted to Allender-Manners' personal LinkedIn profile, the COO acknowledged that they too had been impacted, and insisted the decisions to make cuts had not been "made lightly."

"It goes without saying that these decisions were not made lightly. I have had the pleasure of working with the most incredible team over the past [four] years and would recommend them highly to anyone that has the pleasure of interviewing them," Allender-Manners added.

Talewind's are just the latest in a devastating slew of industry cutbacks this year that have seen around 13,000 industry jobs cut in 2024 alone.