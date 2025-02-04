Fireshine Games appoints Brian Foote as CEO

Fireshine Games has announced the appointment of Brian Foote as CEO.

Foote joined Fireshine in 2024 as chief business development officer. He will be taking over the role of CEO from founder James Cato following his retirement.

Foote has over two decades of industry experience, having worked in retail and publishing sectors. He previously held roles at Amazon, Team17, and Microsoft, in addition to senior experience on PlayStation's global third-party team.

"Fireshine Games has achieved rapid growth in its digital business over recent years and 2024 brought major success with the releases of Core Keeper and Shadows of Doubt," said Foote.

"We have built a strong publishing team, coupled with a solid business foundation which has enabled us to weather the challenging industry backdrop. We have a fantastic release schedule for 2025 and beyond which we look forward to sharing with players.

"At the same time, we will continue to provide full publishing and co-publishing services to new and existing partners."

Fireshine was established in 2014, having been rebranded from Sold Out Games. It has lent its co-publishing services to Neowiz (Lies of P), Playstack (Balatro), and Rebellion (Sniper Elite: Resistance).