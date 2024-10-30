Fingersoft lays off 14 employees

Finnish mobile developer Fingersoft has laid off 14 members of staff.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja cited a "substantial decline in ad revenue" for the decision. Impacted roles include those in development, marketing, community, and ASO departments.

"Unfortunately, we had to conclude the change negotiations with the difficult decision to lay off a total of 14 employees," said Kylmäoja.

"These reductions weren't tied to any specific project but were instead spread across the company. With this year's substantial decline in ad revenue, adjustments to our cost structure became essential to preserve our competitiveness and secure the company's long-term success."

Fingersoft was founded in 2012 by Toni Fingerroos, releasing its debut title, Hill Climb Racing, that same year. Its spin-off, Lego Hill Climb Adventures, launched in May 2024.