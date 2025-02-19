Fingersoft COO Ville Rauma leaves developer

Fingersoft COO Ville Rauma has left the Finnish developer after working there for 11 years.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Rauma didn't specify a reason for leaving. However, he said he is "considering jobs, joining a start-up or founding my own company, but I haven't made any decisions yet."

"I haven't had enough time to properly process what this means to me but I have a great feeling of gratitude towards all my fellow Fingersoftians and partners who I've worked with over the years," Rauma wrote.

"When I started we had one live game and 12 people. During my time [there], Fingersoft has created several live games, doubled annual revenue and built a full-service game studio of 100 professionals."

He concluded: "That success is not coincidence or luck, rather it's a result of everyone showing up every day and making it happen."

Rauma joined Fingersoft in 2014 as a full stack developer and product owner. He became COO in 2016, a position he held for eight years. During that time, he also took on the role of acting CEO between July and December 2019 as the studio searched for its next leader.

Rauma began his career in the games industry in 2007 as a software designer at digital agency studio HappyWise.

He then worked for Tuonela Productions as a product manager from June 2008 to March 2011, before moving on to LudoCraft as a game programmer.

Last October, Fingersoft laid off 14 employees due to a "substantial decline in ad revenue." Roles impacted included those in development, marketing, community and ASO departments.