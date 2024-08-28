Final thoughts on Gamescom and Star Wars Outlaws sales predictions | GI Microcast

The latest episode of the GI Microcast is now available to download, taking a quick dive into our experiences of Gamescom last week.

Our main topic this week is on our experience with Gamescom and the key takeaways from a huge show for the business.

And in this week's What Do The Numbers Mean?, Chris takes a look at the long-awaited Star Wars Outlaws and gives his predictions on how it might perform in the marketplace.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.