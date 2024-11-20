Final Fantasy 14 coming to mobile

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy 14 is being developed for mobile by Lightspeed Studios.

A launch date has yet to be set, and the game will be available to users in mainland China before its global release.

Final Fantasy 14 Mobile will launch with nine duties from the main game, but it's not clear as to what other pieces of content will be included in this version.

"It has been 11 years since the rebirth of Final Fantasy 14, and it's been a remarkable journey," said game director Naoki Yoshida.

"This is our latest MMORPG title specifically tailored for the mobile platform. Despite the adjustments, Lightspeed Studios is working with tremendous enthusiasm and dedication to faithfully recreate the story, duties, battle content, and other aspects of the game."

Lightspeed Studios is a Tencent subsidiary, and is also responsible for developing PUBG Mobile.

Lightspeed Studios recently launched a new Japan studio led by Capcom veteran Hideaki Itsuno. The developer will focus on creating original AAA action games.