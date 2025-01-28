Fast Travel Games cuts 30 jobs as it braces for a "more uncertain year ahead for VR games"

Fast Travel Games has cut 30 jobs, primarily in its publishing, marketing, and admin departments, although "the studio will also be impacted as [it] consolidates down to one development team."

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, the Stockholm studio attributed the cuts to "lower sales than expected", calling the redundancies an "exceptionally difficult decision" that was necessary to ensure a "stable and sustainable future for the company."

"Due to lower sales than expected from our six game launches in 2024, in combination with a more uncertain year ahead for VR games as a whole, we've taken the difficult decision to make 30 employees redundant at FTG.

"This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it's necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company.

"Our focus now is on supporting all Fast Travellers through this challenging time," the statement concluded.

"We're grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to continue launching incredible games for our players."

"We shared some sad news with the team today as we've been forced to make redundancies at FTG," explained CEO Oskar Burman.

"It's extremely heart-breaking having to part ways with so many talented employees, some of the best I've ever worked with, and we'll do everything we can to help impacted staff land on their feet - please reach out to me in a DM if you're actively recruiting and I'll make intros."

The swath of job cuts from last year seems to be continuing in 2025. In January alone, we've reported on the closure of Freejam, Splash Damage, Piranha Games, Jar of Sparks, as well as 185 jobs cut by Ubisoft.