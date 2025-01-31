Fallout: New Vegas lead story writer is back at Obsidian Entertainment

John Gonzalez, best known for his work as lead writer on Fallout: New Vegas and as Narrative Director on Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West at Guerrilla Games, is back at Obsidian Entertainment after 13 years. In his LinkedIn profile update, he was quick to state that it wasn’t for a new Fallout title: “Back to Obsidian for exciting times! (No, it’s not FNV2.)” Gonzalez has an impressive résumé, with experience on Tom Clancy’s EndWar at Ubisoft alongside Central Clancy Writer Richard Dansky and novelist Dan Abnett, the aforementioned work on Fallout: New Vegas, serving as Lead Narrative Designer on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and, most recently, his tenure at Guerrilla Games. Obsidian Entertainment’s currently announced projects include The Outer Worlds and its upcoming sequel, the bizarrely delightful Pentiment, Grounded, and Avowed, which is due for release on February 18. Gonzalez is also currently working on a novel, God Mode: Single Player, which he expects to release later this year.