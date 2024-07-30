Fable developer Playground Games appears to have opened third studio

Fable developer Playground Games has seemingly expanded to a third studio.

Playground's About Page makes reference to "two world-class studios in Leamington Spa", UK; one its original headquarters, and a "new studio on the other side of town."

However, its LinkedIn page notes there are three – the HQ referenced above and "our new studios on the other side of town."

It's not clear when the third studio was opened or how many staff work as based there.

As wccftech notes, there are 40+ vacant positions currently advertised on the studio's website, including openings for artists, engineers, animations, and QA staff. The advertisements intimate the team is presently recruiting for its upcoming Fable game, as well as for its Forza franchise.

Playground Games opened its second studio back in 2017.