Exient appoints Paul Topping as CCO

Developer and publisher Exient has appointed Paul Topping as CCO.

Topping has over two decades of experience in games, having served in business development and advisory roles at Criterion, Codemasters, NaturalMotion and Tag Games.

His most recent role was head of business development at heat management company Zircotec Group.

Topping will lead Exient's business development team and oversee the developer's first-party projects and third-party work-for-hire collaborations.

"Paul's appointment will reinforce Exient's status as the go-to partner for IP owners in games and entertainment, building on the entire team's outstanding job of securing and delivering on the creative ambitions of our partners," said Exient CEO Julian Jones.

"Looking ahead to 2025 and 2026, we aim to further accelerate our engagements with larger businesses and take on more projects.

Topping added: "I'm excited to find us new partners to work with who value the quality of our work and timely delivery. I'm excited to be back in games and catching up with old friends and meeting new ones."

Exient is an independent games developer and publisher operating in the UK and Malta, having worked on IPs including FIFA, Angry Birds, and F1.