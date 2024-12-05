Ex-Disco Elysium devs at Dark Math Games secure seven-figure investment

Dark Math Games has secured additional investment for its debut project, XXX Nightshift.

The new studio is unable to share the exact total raised, but has told GamesIndustry.biz it is a seven-figure sum.

The investment comes from MM Grupp, an Estonia-based investor that has helped finance 132 companies across media, entertainment, healthcare and more.

MM Grupp was also a majority investor in ZA/UM's acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium. Dark Math Games was founded earlier this year by a group of former ZA/UM staff, including Disco Elysium's executive producer Kaur Kender.

The studio describes XXX Nightshift as a "true detective RPG," with media viewing it as one of several potential spiritual successors to Disco Elysium.

"We're thrilled to include an experienced investor that understands and appreciates art as well as the video game industry specifically," said Kender. "MM Grupp's backing will bring stability and long-term vision. We have done something great together in the past and are positive that we'll do it again."

MM Grupp CEO Kristel Volver added: "The [Dark Math] team has a proven track record, and the creative concept for the new game is both ambitious and intriguing."