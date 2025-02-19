Ex-Belka staff form new mobile studio, Studio42

Former Belka Games staff have founded new Cypriot mobile studio, Studio42.

Ex-Belka CEO Alexandr Boganov leads the team alongside former head of development Ivan Larionov and Pavel Sudakov, former head of the R&D department, who have stepped up as COO and co-founder, and producer and co-founder, respectively.

According to PocketGamer, the team's initial focus will be on casual puzzle games, with its first project expected to launch "soon."

"We missed the days of small, cozy teams – the kind where 15 people work side by side, turning bold ideas into real games fast, without getting lost in endless processes," the studio said.

“And, of course, we wanted to create something new. On our own terms. No limits. We've been creating games together for years and know that great games aren't just about ideas – they're about the people behind them Alone, it's just a feature. Together, it's gameplay."

“Together with Alexandr Bogdanov and Pavel Sudakov, we've decided to launch our own studio – Studio42,” said Larionov.

“We have the knowledge, experience, the best partners one could dream of, a strong team, and eyes burning with passion. Right now, we're working on a new project that will soon be released. And after that, another one. And another."

Mobile game maker Belka Games laid off 33 staffers in May 2024.