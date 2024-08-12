Evil Dead: The Game dev Boss Team Games partners with John Carpenter for two new Halloween titles

Boss Team Games - the publisher behind 2022's Evil Dead: The Game - has teamed up with John Carpenter to make two new horror games based on Carpenter's horror series, Halloween.

Carpenter - who says he is a "huge gamer" himself - is said to be "intimately involved" with productions.

In partnership with Compass International Pictures and Future Front, both games will be based on the 1978 original movie, and at least one is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

It will be the first time the seminal horror will have a video game adaptation since the Atari 2600's version way back in 1983.

"As a huge gamer myself, I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," Carpenter said in a statement to IGN.

"Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans,” said Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris.

"Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honoured to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love."