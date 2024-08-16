Everything GamesIndustry.biz is doing at Devcom and Gamescom

The GamesIndustry.biz team is heading to Cologne next week and we're going big on both Devcom and Gamescom.

In addition to bringing you the biggest news from across the industry, we're aiming to have daily podcasts and a special live show from Devcom as we explore the state of the industry today.

Here's everything you need to know:

Get all the headlines with the GI Daily

If you haven't already signed up to the GI Daily newsletter, be sure to do so as we'll be bringing you on-the-floor reports and exclusive interviews – as well as the day's headlines – straight to your inbox.

The GI Daily is sent out at approximately 5pm CEST / 4pm UK / 11am ET / 8am PT every day, and is completely free. You can sign up here.

Live at Devcom

Editor-in-chief James Batchelor and head of GamesIndustry.biz Chris Dring will be appearing on Devcom's official Twitch livestream for a special hour-long edition of the podcast in which they – and some industry guests – will be answering your questions about anything happening in the games industry.

The show will kick off at 4pm CEST / 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT, and we'll be making the show available as a podcast later in the week.

If you have any questions you want us to answer, email them over to editorial@gamesindustry.biz.

Daily podcasts

In addition to the regular GI Microcast on Monday, we'll be releasing a new episode of the podcast every day, including an audio version of the live Q&A show from Devcom.

We'll be talking about the biggest news from Cologne, and sharing some of the exclusive interviews from the showfloor.

To ensure you don't miss an episode, just search for 'The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast' on the podcasting platform of your choice and subscribe. You can also use the handy links below:

Spotify | iTunes | Amazon Music | CastBox | Player FM | TuneIn

Video versions of the podcasts will be uploaded later to the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel.

Bookmark our feeds

To ensure you don't miss anything, be sure to bookmark the dedicated feeds for both Devcom 2024 and Gamescom 2024