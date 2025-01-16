European game sales rose 1% in 2024 | European Annual Report

EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game across Europe in 2024, despite being down 5% compared to its predecessor FC 24 in 2023.

This is according to GSD data supplied to VGC, which reported a 1% rise in overall PC and console games last year with 188.1 million titles sold across the continent.

Breaking that data down, 131.6 million games were sold digitally, which marked a 15% increase over the precious year. As for physical, it saw a 22% decline with 56.5 million titles sold in physical stores.

Going back to the charts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the second-best selling game in 2024 despite launching towards the end of the year. It saw 9% more sales than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when it launched in 2023.

Helldivers 2 was the top new release in 2024, ranking at No.6. Overall, new releases made up 27% of titles sold compared to 34% during the previous 12 months.

Elsewhere in the charts, sales of Fallout 4 skyrocketed by 183% ranking at No.19 due to Amazon's Fallout adaptation and discounting.

As for hardware, overall sales of consoles dropped by 21%. Each platform saw a decrease in sales, with Xbox Series X|S dropping the most by 48%.

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console, though sales decreased by 20%. Nintendo Switch experienced a 15% fall, despite being in its eighth year.

European GSD 2024 Top 10 (Digital and Physical)