Esports Wales receives up to £125,000 in funding

Esports Wales has been awarded up to £125,000 as part of the Creative Skills Fund.

Wales' governing Esports body is one of 17 recipients, and will use the funding to extend its academy program to cover the whole country, in addition to offering taster sessions, networking and career events.

The Creative Skills Fund was established in 2022, and its second round covers sectors including video games, film, TV, music, animation, and immersive technology.

"The importance of the creative industries to Wales is clear – it doesn't just create jobs, it is intrinsically linked to our culture, well-being and identity," said Wales Minister for Creative Industries Jack Sargeant.

"We want a creative sector that reflects and represents its audiences, provides fair and accessible employment opportunities and attracts, develops and retains talent from all backgrounds."

Earlier this year, Esports Wales received an investment of up to £50,000 as part of Media Cymru's Development Fund initiative.