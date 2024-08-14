Eschatology Entertainment secures $11.3m in Series A funding round

Eschatology Entertainment has raised $11.3 million in series A funding, led by Krafton.

The funding round also included participation from GEM Capital and The Games Fund, both of which invested $4 million in the game studio in 2022 which supported initial development and hiring.

This new investment will be used to help launch the release of its first title, a Souls-like first-person-shooter set in the apocalyptic Wild West.

"This deal is more than just a financial investment; it's a collaborative journey that allows us to fully immerse ourselves in creating a world rich in atmosphere, history, and tough challenges," said Eschatology co-founder Fuad Kuliev.

"With the support of our new partner, Krafton, and the ongoing teamwork with old friends GEM Capital and The Games Fund, we now have all the resources needed to bring our ambitious vision to life."

Krafton VP and head of corporate development Maria Park added: "Eschatology Entertainment has an exciting future ahead of them, and we're delighted to offer support to the team and their innovative ideas."

Eschatology Entertainment was founded in 2022 by Kuliev, Dmytro Kostiukevych, Boris Nikolaev, and Viktor Antonov with backgrounds in studios including Valve and Wargaming.